Angolan musician's journey from rock band to literary universe

The sizzling electronic dance music from Angola that his band, the MTV Europe Music award-winning Buraka Som Sistema, is known for. But it’s also about how music is a vector for culture and society. He arrived in Portugal from civil war-torn Angola at 18 to study, but also because his parents wanted to spare him from being drafted into the army. Realistic about the financial hardship of a budding writer’s life, he decided his path to the written word was via lyrics.

Starting out in a rock band, an electronic music producer who heard his deep voice from an adjacent recording studio suggested he listen to for 10 years, Epalanga listened to Gil Scott-Heron and other poets who worked with jazz musicians and expanded his literary universe. Growing up he had been exposed to the richness of African writers such as Wole Soyinka, Léopold Sedar Senghor and Cyprian Ekwensi, published by the Union of Angolan Writers which was co-founded by Angola’s first post-independence president, the poet and physician Agostinho Net





TheAfricaReport » / 🏆 29. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

African OPEC members Angola and Nigeria aim for higher oil outputAfrican members of OPEC+ producer group Angola and Nigeria are aiming for higher oil output, officials told Reuters on Thursday, as the countries are locked in talks with the group about their production quotas for next year.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »

President of Angola's Visit to the United States: Strengthening Bilateral RelationsThe visit of the President of Angola to the United States could mark a significant development in the bilateral relationship between the two countries. The White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, stated that the visit will provide an opportunity for the two presidents to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of diplomatic relations and strengthen cooperation on trade, investment, climate, and energy. President Biden emphasized the shared values and vision for a more peaceful and democratic world.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Oil slips on concern over meeting delayAfrican members of OPEC+ producer group Angola and Nigeria are aiming for higher oil output, officials told Reuters on Thursday, a day after the group was forced to postpone talks on next year's production policy.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »

Angélique Kidjo Celebrates 40 Years in Music with Concert at Royal Albert HallMusic icon Angélique Kidjo is celebrating 40 years in music this year with a concert at London's Royal Albert Hall. She talks about her curiosity and drive, as well as her dislike for boredom. She will be joined on stage by other famous artists and will be accompanied by Europe's first majority black and ethnically diverse Chineke! Orchestra.

Source: BBCAfrica - 🏆 23. / 61 Read more »

Liberian Crooner J_ZyNo Ranks 6th on 2023 CountdownUganda: Joshua Baraka is a special songwriter. On the dancehall-tempered 'NANA', his vocals float on the uptempo beat, swooning over a love interest, but still, he maintains an aloofness. When he sings, “You know you’re my one and only”, you believe him.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

The Company’s Garden and District Six Museum: Exploring Cape Town’s History and BeautyDiscover the history and beauty of Cape Town through The Company’s Garden and District Six Museum. The Company’s Garden, once a refreshment station for trade ships, is now a thriving urban space with flora, food, music, and art. The District Six Museum pays homage to the iconic community that became a place of refuge for South Africans of all backgrounds.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »