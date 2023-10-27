AngloGold will pay Sars R4.5bn to walk away from SA

AngloGold Ashanti will before Tuesday pay the South African Revenue Service (Sars) a total of R4.5 billion in taxes as part of the transaction to move its corporate domicile to the UK and primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
This will see it finally exit South Africa. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW It has a dividend-withholding tax bill due of R4.18 billion and will pay a securities transfer tax of R351 million. This equates to a total of $240 million but will likely be lower due to the exchange rate.
At the time it announced the transaction, it anticipated these costs to equal about 5% of its market capitalisation. These payments to Sars, together with estimated landholder duties in Australia of $46 million, will equate to somewhere around 3.5% of its market capitalisation.Given the slow and steady loss of relevance of the JSE in global capital markets (and, arguably, local markets!), one cannot really argue with the first point.
AngloGold Ashanti says that "major global gold-mining peers with primary listings in North America are currently valued, on average, at a premium of more than 25% to AngloGold Ashanti". Also, liquidity on the NYSE of that "peer group is well above 50% higher relative to AngloGold Ashanti", which further reinforces the point about the JSE.The fourth benefit cited is a nothingburger.
Earlier this year, AngloGold Ashanti chair Maria Ramos said: "This is a logical progression for AngloGold Ashanti, which is well aligned with the evolution of the business in recent years and will assist in unlocking value in a way that's minimally disruptive for our stakeholders.
Contrasting this bill with its annual tax bill of $674 million suggests this is an enormous amount to pay to extricate itself from South Africa, albeit this is a one-off amount. In 2002, AngloGold Ashanti paid $231 million in tax and $152 million in royalties. Employee taxes totalled $182 million.