Angélique Kidjo Celebrates 40 Years in Music with Concert at Royal Albert Hall

Music icon Angélique Kidjo is celebrating 40 years in music this year with a concert at London's Royal Albert Hall. She talks about her curiosity and drive, as well as her dislike for boredom. She will be joined on stage by other famous artists and will be accompanied by Europe's first majority black and ethnically diverse Chineke! Orchestra.

