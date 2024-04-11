Andre Russell Joins AFSUG Board of Directors as SAP Representative

Proudly welcomes Andre Russell to its Board of Directors, representing SAP . With over two decades of experience spanning IT, telecommunications, and software development, Russell, currently serving as Director: S/4HANA RISE Centre of Excellence at SAP Africa , brings a blend of strategic vision and operational expertise. “We are thrilled to have Andre Russell join the AFSUG Board of Directors,” said Duke Mathebula, Chairman of AFSUG .

“Andre’s previous collaboration with AFSUG and advocacy for the User Group Community make him a valuable addition to the board.” Mathebula continued, “We extend our sincere gratitude to SAP Africa, particularly SAP Managing Director Kholiwe Makhohliso, for their sustained collaboration with our user group, ensuring robust SAP representation on our board and fostering effective collaboration.” Russell’s professional journey underscores his commitment to driving transformative change and enabling organizations to achieve meaningful business outcomes. He has a reputation for delivering strategic initiatives that yield quantifiable results, leveraging his deep understanding of SAP solutions and collaborative approach to advising businesses. “At the heart of my professional ethos is a dedication to empowering organizations to thrive in today’s dynamic landscape,” said Russell. “I am honored to join the AFSUG Board as the SAP Representative and look forward to collaborating with industry peers to shape the future of SAP user engagement across Africa

Andre Russell AFSUG SAP Board Of Directors Collaboration User Group Africa

