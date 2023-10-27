ANCYL reiterates call of 50% representation of youth in ANC caucus - SABC News

ahead of the 2024 National Elections. The League’s president Collen Malatji says this is the beginning of their fight for the visibility of young people in all structures of their mother body the ANC.

The league held its Provincial Manifesto Demands Rally at the Bhisho stadium in the Eastern Cape. The Youth League president says part of their demands include interventions to develop skills among young people and the creation of employment opportunities.“The immediate intervention is a skills development programme that they must place all young people on, that is the most important thing.

The youth in attendance has expressed a keen interest in next year’s elections. It has lamented the suffering they endure due to unemployment. “Unemployment is a bad thing happening to young people they go to school to make Education fashionable and they don’t get employment after that. We have a problem of young people not wanting to go to school because of this unemployment rate that is growing. So as young people we want to take over the administration of strategic offices so that we develop jobs for young people,” says Sanele Mahlasela, an unemployed graduate. headtopics.com

