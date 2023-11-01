ANC welcomes Kholeka Gcaleka's appointment as new Public Protector

He was addressing the media on the sidelines of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana) as the country's new Public Protector. Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached by Parliament in September before her term in office ended.

Gcaleka, who was endorsed by the National Assembly in October as its preferred candidate, becomes South Africa's fifth Public Protector from Wednesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the country Public Protector.Ramaphosa said he trusts that Gcaleka “will serve the people of South Africa with honor and dedication.” TCG pic.twitter.com/aZRS0Xz6jd

' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2023 ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party hopes Gcaleka will bring back stability to the office. He was addressing the media on the sidelines of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"We wish Advocate Kholeka well and to really bring back the status of that office and to do what is necessary without fear or favour, hold public representatives and everyone else accountable."

