ANC Veteran Mavuso Msimang Quits Party Due to 'Endemic Corruption'

After over six decades as a member of the ANC, Mavuso Msimang has terminated his membership in the liberation movement. City Press can reveal that Msimang, the current deputy president of the ANC Veterans League, has quit the ANC due to what he calls 'endemic corruption' within the governing party.

In his resignation letter, Msimang said it is with 'profound sadness' that he informs Luthuli House of his decision to leave the ANC, which he has served 'loyally and diligently for over six decades'. Msimang, 82, is a stalwart of the ANC who is well-known for his vocal stance against corruption and state capture, especially during the presidency of former president. He has served as a senior member of the ANC in various capacities, including being a former treasurer-general of the party and the former director-general of the department of home affairs. While Msimang said in his resignation letter that the ANC did not invent corruption, he stated that the party inherited a state that was 'morally bankrupt' and 'built on the most profound forms of corruption'





