ANC to suspend and recall mayor after threatening confrontation with resident

The ANC says it is sending a directive for Kopanong Municipality Mayor Xolani Tseletsele to be suspended and recalled. A Jagersfontein resident complained about the state of the roads, which sent Tseletsele into a fit of rage. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula expressed the ANC's'sincere disgust' at the'unprecedented conduct' of the party's mayor, Xolani Tseletsele, in the Kopanong Municipality in the Free State.

, on Monday, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing Tseletsele confronting the resident in a threatening manner in front of his children. On Tuesday, Mbalula called a press briefing to address the incident.Taking the ANC constitution into consideration, the secretary-general conveyed the following message to the Free State provincial secretary: immediate action has to be taken against the mayor The actions of the mayor over the past week posed a threat to the well-being of a private citizen in his private hom





Good, ANC welcome leadership change in Witzenberg MunicipalityIt follows the ousting of Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor, Hennie Smit, and Speaker Elizabeth Sidengo through motions of no confidence on Tuesday. Good Party's Katrina Robyn and Icosa's Petrus Heradien will take over the reins as mayor and Speaker, respectively.

ANC wants unspent municipality funds redirected to other departments to improve service deliveryThe ANC says municipalities must redirect unspent grant funds to other departments to improve service delivery.

ANC councillor allegedly scored R3.5m in tenders from the very municipality he works atEastern Cape cooperative governance MEC Zolile Williams is investigating the allegations against Ward 19's ANC councillor, Mzwamandla Nyembezi.

KZN municipality allegedly paid for EFF buses in exchange for voting with ANCAn anonymous whistleblower filed a complaint with the Public Protector, making serious allegations against the municipality's top brass.

