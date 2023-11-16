ANC to support motion to cut diplomatic ties with Israel

The ANC says it will support the motion in parliament by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema that South Africa cut diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv and close Israel’s embassy. But it wants the motion amended to allow some form of diplomatic channels with Israel to remain, so that South Africa maintains its ability to talk to both sides and influence the situation.

