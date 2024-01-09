ANC Summons Spirits of Founding Fathers for Birthday Celebration

In a fitting kick-start to its 112th birthday celebration, which happens to coincide with a national election year, the ANC has summoned the spirits of its founding fathers to guide it to victory. Before delivering his keynote address on the special day when the party was established, the current president, Cyril Ramaphosa, led the party leadership in a wreath-laying ceremony at the graveyard of struggle icon Enos Mabuza.

The party also visited Mabuza’s family before concluding the day at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga for the cake-cutting ceremony.Quoting from the Biblical book of Ezekiel, chapter 37, verse 7, Ramaphosa said paying homage to the founding fathers was part of the party’s acknowledgement of the role they played that also claimed their lives.This is a new tradition that we have introduced as part of January 8, a moment or a week. We will go to the province where January 8 is being held and we will go to our former leaders, either departed or still living. We will also go to their families and go and pay our homag





