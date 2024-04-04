ANC Speaker Resigns Amid Dodgy Dealing Claims

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, defence minister turned National Assembly Speaker, has resigned after facing dodgy dealing claims. This relieves her party, the ANC, from defending her in the DA's motion of no confidence debate.

The complaint to the parliamentary ethics committee has also fallen away. Mapisa-Nqakula denies any guilt and plans to address the allegations in the future.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula’s arrest saga unveils ANC’s Achilles’ heelHigh Court dismisses Mapisa-Nqakula's bid to evade arrest in corruption case, exposing ANC's vulnerability.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

BREAKING: Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly speaker with arrest loomingAfter failing to interdict her arrest, Mapisa-Nqakula jumped before being pushed by a potential no-confidence vote in Parliament.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula resigns amid corruption allegationsMapisa-Nqakula says this decision was made to dedicate her time to fighting the allegations against her and this is not an admission of guilt.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

'I maintain my innocence': Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly Speaker'I maintain my innocence': Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly Speaker

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

After her resignation, Acting Speaker Tsenoli thanks Mapisa-Nqakula for her service as MPNosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula quit the legislature on Wednesday amid the corruption allegations she’s facing for alleged tender bribes she received as the former defence minister.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Acting Speaker thanks Mapisa-Nqakula for her service as a member of ParliamentActing Speaker of the National Assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli, expresses gratitude towards Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for her service as a member of Parliament. Mapisa-Nqakula resigns to maintain the reputation of Parliament. ANC affirms her resignation is not an admission of guilt.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »