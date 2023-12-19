ANC's Battle to Retain Gauteng

Battleground Gauteng is going to be a key election site come next year and the prospect of losing the economic hub of the country is very real for the ANC. Countless polls have shown the ANC falling well below 50% in the province and the downward trajectory over previous elections is a strong indicator of what will happen for the ruling party. There has been a precipitous decline from 68.4% in 2004 and the trend is considerably downwards.

Who better than a seasoned and media-savvy politician extraordinaire to step in and try and salvage the situation? Panyaza Lesufi has always known how to work the media. He has excelled at building relationships and pressing the flesh with us, since his days as Angie Motshekga's spokesperson when she was Education MEC in Gauteng. When he took over as Premier in June 2022, he would have known that he would have to take serious measures to stem the bleeding for the ANC in the province and he has made some bold pronouncements and launched big brash projects. What are some of the biggest problems in Gauteng? Unemployment and crim





