ANC Deputy President Thanks Supporters at Stadium

ANC deputy president has thanked all those who came to the stadium. That brings to the end the formal programme of the #ANC112Ramaphosa says the NEC decided to reinstate the awards which were halted in 2009. The Sol Plaatje award for best ANC branches for 2023 are; 2nd place: Ward 12 in Mbombela in Mpumalanga. Best performing branches for 2023: Ward 66 in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng and Ward 29 from Collins Chabane in Limpopo. They are both number one in the country.

Ramaphosa says the ANC has introduced awards to recognise outstanding contributions by individuals. He says the highest honour that can be bestowed by the party it is Isithwalandwe which has only be bestowed to 28 people since over 60 years of its existenc





Former South African President Jacob Zuma Declares Not to Vote for ANC in Upcoming ElectionsFormer president Jacob Zuma's announcement of not voting for the ANC in the next year's elections has caused a stir, but experts believe it won't have a significant impact. Zuma, who has been a member of the ANC for 62 years, made the declaration during a public event in Soweto, throwing his support behind the newly formed Umkhonto We Sizwe party.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma to Boycott ANC in Upcoming ElectionFormer president Jacob Zuma announces he will not vote or campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in the next general election, criticizing his successor and highlighting social problems in South Africa.

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal Criticizes Jacob Zuma's Support for New PartyThe ANC in KwaZulu-Natal expresses its disapproval of former president Jacob Zuma's decision to support the new uMkhonto Wesizwe party, calling it unprecedented and likening it to divorcing the ANC.

Mavuso Msimang backtracks on resignation after ANC agrees to exclude leaders implicated in state captureThe ANC has announced that veteran Mavuso Msimang has rescinded his resignation as the party agrees to exclude from 2024 parliamentary lists members who have been implicated in State Capture and have not been cleared by the Integrity Committee.

Jacob Zuma refuses to vote for ANC in 2024 electionsFormer president Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not support the ANC in the upcoming elections and will instead join a new party, uMkhonto Wesizwe.

ANC's Battle to Retain GautengThe ANC faces the challenge of retaining Gauteng, the economic hub of the country, as polls indicate a decline in support. Panyaza Lesufi, a seasoned politician, aims to salvage the situation through media-savvy strategies.

