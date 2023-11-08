ANC crushes opposition in KZN with resounding Imbali victory, EFF and IFP trail with middling results

The ANC produced one of its best KwaZulu-Natal by-election performances of the year, trouncing the opposition in Imbali township just outside Pietermaritzburg.





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EFF wants KZN ANC's Mtolo to retract 'defamatory' funder claims, threatens to sueEFF wants KZN ANC's Mtolo to retract 'defamatory' funder claims, threatens to sue

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Durban Bokke RWC Tour: Duma Sboniso Lifts Trophy With Elizabedi Before KZN Premier, EFF Condemns HimSpringboks' RWC trophy tour in Durban tour had a viral moment. SA didn't appreciate how ANC's Siboniso Duma lifted the trophy with Eben Etzebeth and the KZN premier.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Durban RWC Tour: Duma Siboniso Lifts Trophy With Elizabedi Before KZN Premier, EFF Condemns HimSpringboks' RWC trophy tour in Durban tour had a viral moment. SA didn't appreciate how ANC's Siboniso Duma lifted the trophy with Eben Etzebeth and the KZN premier.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Expelled EFF KZN member fights to be reinstatedFormer EFF KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Vusi Khoza, is fighting his expulsion from the party.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Long and short of it: Trophy tiff between ANC, ANCWL in KZN takes on political tintLong and short of it: Trophy tiff between ANC, ANCWL in KZN takes on political tint

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

KZN ANC defends Siboniso Duma amid allegations of sexism and undermining Dube-NcubeKZN ANC defends Siboniso Duma amid allegations of sexism and undermining Dube-Ncube

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »