ANC branches show little participation in nomination process for Parliament and Provincial Legislatures

The ANC's branch participation in the nomination process for Parliament and Provincial Legislatures has been dismal, with the party's National Working Committee calling for provinces to develop strategies to strengthen their branches and increase turnout. In a special sitting held virtually on Wednesday evening, the ANC's top brass discussed the progress made in nominating candidates who will represent the party in Parliament and Provincial Legislatures.

The main sentiment was that the dwindling interest at branch level is symbolic of the state of the party - and might have a bearing on their performance at the 2024 polls. This is especially concerning because ANC branches are the party's base and vital for foot soldiers who will usually campaign in communities in all corners of the country and even areas where the top brass will not reach





