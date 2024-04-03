ANC and EFF call for suspension of DA councillor over derogatory term

The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Knysna in the Western Cape have called for the suspension of a DA councillor for allegedly using a derogatory term on fellow councillors at a recent council meeting. The parties have called on the Speaker of Knysna’s council, to investigate a breach of councillors conduct by Sharon Sabbagh, who is also the DA Chief Whip.

In a statement, both parties said the comments were degrading and disrespectful and that Sabbagh should face the full might of the law. Both parties called the offensive utterance racially painful, degrading and disrespectful, saying it was reminiscent of the apartheid attitude towards the indigenous people of this country. “Speaker, you got to teach Matika how to manage a meeting, or are we are going to have a yappa yappa monkey circus going on here? Who you calling a monkey? Who are you calling a monkey? I’m not calling anybody a monke

