An orgasm before work has a stronger energy kick than caffeine

“These chemicals contribute a great deal toward a feeling of wellness and the logic of a quick orgasm in the morning, before work, as a physical and psychological prep for the day, stands to reason.”Many people have also admitted masturbating during work hours to take the edge off instead of resorting to energy drinks and other ways to reduce stress.

“All the attention is on the self, and becoming more body positive along the way. After all, we need to be attractive to ourselves, and love ourselves. It is an important aspect of personal psychological growth, too,” said Dr Redelinghuys.A sexual buzz can do wonders for creativity and energy while also dampening a measure of aggression in the workplace.

The good news is that there are also other naughty tools that people can use to either keep the buzz going or, to create a spark that eventually leads to an orgasm. Sexual tension, even if we just create it for ourselves, can be a powerful tool to drive productivity and ticking off items on a long to-do list.

“Having a healthy libido and being able to express one’s sexual identity in an appropriate manner plays a big part in overall psychological wellbeing,” he noted. Ways to shift yourself onto a more sexually heightened plane can be simple, and non-offensive to colleagues and employers. Daydreaming for a minute and using your favourite fantastic to turn you on can be a quick, rapid access to sexual energy at your desk. It’s something nobody will notice, but it can change your mood and your level of consciousness in an instant.

