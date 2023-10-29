An open letter to the South African middle class — introspect and then act to make positive change

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.

Springboks diplomacy angers South African fans out for bloodSouth Africans are out for blood and unhappy that the Springboks are coming off a bit soft ahead of the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

One small South African tech company delivered 40% returnWhile many companies listed on the JSE had a tough year, one South African tech stock produced price returns of over 40%. Read more ⮕

10 proudly South African TikToks to get you pumped for tonight's finalAs South Africa unites in anticipation of the Rugby World Cup Final showdown between the Springboks and the All Blacks tonight, the nation's passion for rugby reaches its peak. Read more ⮕

Pension warning for South African emigrantsSouth Africa’s new retirement system is leaving tax experts with serious questions. Read more ⮕

Springboks: TikTok Video of 2 Toddlers Singing South African National Anthem With Passion TrendsTwo young South African children became viral sensations for belting the national anthem with heart at the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final match in France. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: 3 South African Businesswomen Amazed by Springbok Victory in Epic Rugby World Cup FinalThree talented businesswomen share with Briefly News how they felt after the Springboks beat New Zealand in the epic Rugby World Cup final on 28 October 2023. Read more ⮕