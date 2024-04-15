American Star Doja Cat Performs with South African A Capella Group at Coachella

American star Doja Cat — real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini performed at Coachella on Sunday, 14 April and brought out with her a South African A capella group called The Joy . Doja Cat just knows how to keep her fans entertained. Or is she giving them what they asked for? She went back to her roots with a performance, sharing the stage with some brilliant South African singers in a showstopping performance at Coachella .
hitmaker had multiple wardrobe changes and did not fall short when it came to changing her hair as well. She is said to have started with a Hazmat suit and later went on to be in a white, furry bikini. If you think that was all, Doja Cat then reportedly followed by a yellow, broad-shouldered leotard of sorts. Besides her special performance with The Joy,Even though some of her roots are in Mzansi, Doja Cat has admitted that she has not been in South Africa. Earlier this year,Next article
Doja Cat Coachella South African A Capella The Joy Performance
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »
Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »
Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
South Africa: Finance Minister to Determine NHI Funding After Bill Signing - South African News BriefsFinance Minister to Determine NHI Funding After Bill Signing
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »