AmaZulu Playmaker Ethan Brooks Goes on Shopping Spree for Los Angeles-Inspired Streetwear

AmaZulu playmaker Ethan Brooks took some time out to go on a bit of shopping spree this week and bought some Los Angeles-inpired streetwear drip. Brooks, who is a PUMA athlete, seems to have capitalised on his partnership with the German sports apparel maker after he visited one of their stories to grab a few stylish items. In a reel posted on his Instagram account, the midfielder is seen shopping from the PUMA x Pleasures collection, which dropped on 21 October 2023.

Pleasures is a Los Angeles-based streetwear brand and their partnership with PUMA blends sportwear with street-fashion elements, creating a distinct vintage appeal. The collab creates a perfect mix of LA's culture and the Germany's party scene through honorary slogans, namely: Sportatikelhersteller graphics, which means "sporting goods manufacturer" in German. Although Brooks is only seen holding the cool Velophasis sneaker, which is worth R3 200, other pieces of teh collection include the zip-off hoodies, puffer jackets, masked bucket hats, and messenger bags. Following his recent good form, Brooks was named in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda in later this month. The 22-year-old was one of Hugo Broos' most trusted stars at some point but lost his place in the national team after joining AmaZulu from TS Galax

