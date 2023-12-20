Amazon Uses AI to Summarize Customer Reviews, But Accuracy is a Concern

Amazon.com has started using artificial intelligence to convert customer reviews into brief summaries. However, the summaries are not always accurate and can exaggerate negative feedback. This is concerning for both customers and Amazon merchants who rely on positive reviews. The deployment of these summaries during the holiday shopping season adds to merchants' worries.





