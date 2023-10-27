Amazon’s $400bn rally hinges on cloud results: Tech watch

Amazon.com’s run as one of the best stocks this year will likely come down to the performance of a single business line: cloud computing.

“I am a bit more nervous about Amazon now,” said Dan Eye, chief investment officer at Fort Pitt Capital Group. “Given where tech valuations are, you have to be selective. I’ve always been a bit cautious on Amazon since it runs such thin margins, and it seems fair to think that if it is also seeing some weakness with its cloud, that that will really show up in its operating margins.”

Compared with Alphabet, the stakes in cloud computing are even higher for Amazon, which relied on AWS for about 17% of sales and nearly three-fourths of its $7.7 billion in operating profit in the second quarter. By contrast, Google Cloud accounts for just 11% of Alphabet’s sales and the unit became profitable for the first time this year. headtopics.com

Despite the stock’s selloff on Wednesday, Timothy Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder, expects Amazon to deliver results more in line with Microsoft than Alphabet. Consumer spending has also held up better than expected, a potential tailwind for Amazon’s e-commerce business, according to Bill Stone, chief investment officer at the Glenview Trust Amazon’s latest Prime Day event in October lifted shares and yielded positive comments from analysts. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW And, though Alphabet’s cloud revenue fell short, search advertising brought in more than analysts expected. That should bode well for Amazon’s own ad business.

South Africa Headlines

Read more:

Moneyweb »

Tech titan Amazon says profit surged to $9.9 bn as sales grewOnline retail colossus Amazon on Thursday reported profit of $9.9 billion in the recently ended quarter on growing sales and more efficient deliveries. Sales reached $143.1 billion in the recently ended quarter, up 13 percent from the same period last year, according to Amazon. Read more ⮕

Rwanda: Global Tech Company to Set Up Cloud Computing Operations in RwandaAmerican multinational computer technology company, Oracle will set up cloud computing infrastructure in Rwanda by June 2024. Read more ⮕

Big tech sheds $386bn in value as earnings disappointGoogle owner Alphabet, Tesla, Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Microsoft have all slumped since reporting, with the latter dragged down in Thursday’s rout. Read more ⮕

Markets rise on tech bounce hope, inflation in focusAsian markets rose Friday after strong earnings from two tech titans provided hope for a bounce on Wall Street, while traders were also steeling themselves for key US inflation data. Read more ⮕

China rushes to swap Western tech for domestic optionsChina has stepped up spending to replace Western-made technology with domestic alternatives. Read more ⮕

3 Ways Tech is Being used in the Israel-Gaza ConflictBesides technology's application in its military operations, its use has also been helpful for civilians in a number of ways. Here are five.. Read more ⮕