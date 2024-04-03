Amazon Removes Cashierless System from Grocery Stores

Amazon.com Inc. is removing its cashierless Just Walk Out system from grocery stores, a retreat from an ambitious technology designed to let shoppers skip the line. Amazon will pull the system as it remodels existing Fresh grocery stores and won’t feature it in new locations that will start opening.

Tony Hoggett, Amazon’s senior vice president of grocery stores, joined the company in 2022 and launched a far-reaching revamp of the grocery business, which has struggled to build market share in an industry dominated by the likes of Walmart Inc. and Kroger Co. Amazon plans to rely more heavily on its Dash Cart, which lets shoppers scan items as they go. But the company has dialed back the complexity of the technology. The carts initially used a set of cameras to automatically identify what shoppers had grabbed from the shelf. The Information reported the scrapping of Just Walk Out technology earlier

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mybroadband / 🏆 11. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harvard library removes human skin from book bindingHarvard library removes human skin from book binding

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Elections 2024: Rise Mzansi angry after Stellenbosch municipality removes party's postersElections 2024: Rise Mzansi angry after Stellenbosch municipality removes party's posters

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

DXC Technology removes technical debt, achieves zero trust excellence with Appgate SDPThe multinational IT services and consulting company unified access controls to improve network security and streamline operations.

Source: ITWeb - 🏆 45. / 51 Read more »

Zimbabwe removes duty on food imports to avert hungerZimbabwe’s protectionist policy that is bringing back import duty on imported basic commodities may promote smuggling, says economists.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

Grandad Removes Grandchild’s Baby Tooth in TikTok Video, SA Hearts Warmed by Sweet MomentA TikTok video shows a grandfather helping his grandkid with a baby tooth and they went viral. Mzansi peeps were touched after seeing the cute interaction.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

ANC Removes Candidates with Criminal Records from Election ListsThe ANC has removed individuals with criminal records and those affected by its step-aside rule from its election candidates lists. President Ramaphosa renews his commitment to end state capture.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »