'Amazing day for SA': Karoo lamb is now protected - just like champagne

South Africa has registered lamb meat from the arid central Karoo region for protection under Geographical Indication status.

Meat cuts from young sheep produced under free-range conditions will be able to claim the name Karoo Lamb, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development said in the The meat has very specific aromatic and sensory attributes, which can be directly attributed to the herbaceous plants that grow naturally in the area.

The registration will give Karoo Lamb the same protection as products such as Parma ham and Champagne that are produced in a specific geographical area, according to Charles Erasmus, executive manager at the Karoo Lamb Consortium, a non-profit organisation that worked to collect empirical evidence and scientific confirmation of the link between the meat and the Karoo region. headtopics.com

Ultimately, it will be possible to market and sell Karoo Lamb at a premium to other lamb meat products. The next step is for South Africa’s government to submit the registration for protection in the European Union, said Johann Kirsten, director of the Stellenbosch-based Bureau for Economic Research.

"This is an amazing day for South Africa," Kirsten, who spearheaded the process on behalf of the industry for more than a decade, said by phone.Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

South African Police Sergeant Crowned IBFF World Champion for Body Building, Mzansi ImpressedSergeant Hansie Mokgoshi has been crowned the number one at the IBFF World championship held in Slovenia. Mzansi congratulated the cop on an amazing win. Read more ⮕

Recipe of the Day: Lamb chop braai marinade [Video]Make sure you've got your chops sorted before the big game. This lamb chop marinade adds flavour to your world cup winning braai skills. Read more ⮕

DO MORE FOUNDATION hosts successful World Food Day across 50 ECD Centres in SASouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Minnie Dlamini and Yaya Mavundla gear up for host duties as Miss World SA approachesMinnie Dlamini and Yaya Mavundla gear up for host duties as Miss World SA approaches Read more ⮕

'They don't make idle threats': SA man fears 'Irish mafia' amid extradition request'They don't make idle threats': SA man fears 'Irish mafia' amid extradition request Read more ⮕