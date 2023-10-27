Amakhosi Hierarchy Talking To Doctor?

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 16: Bobby Motaung of Kaizer Chiefs and Doctor Khumalo during the Kaizer Chiefs media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village on February 16, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The restructuring of the Kaizer Chiefs technical department in a ruthless shake-up following the sacking of Molefi Ntseki as head coach and the appointment of Cavin Johnson on an interim basis does not seem to have ended.

A section of the club’s supporters pelted the coach with missiles last Saturday following Amakhosi’s elimination from the Carling Knockout by AmaZulu FC, the third time this was happening this season. The former Bafana Bafana mentor was escorted from the pitch by members of the SAPS and consequently skipped the customary television post-match interview. headtopics.com

A day later, the guillotine fell heavily on the neck of Ntseki as well as his deputy Arthur Zwane, who was demoted to the youth structures, with another deputy – Dillon Sheppard – retaining his position as assistant to Johnson, who had been Head of Development until this week.

