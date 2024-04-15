Alleged Gang Leader Controls Verulam Police Station

The suspect allegedly tried to kill an off-duty metro police officer after the officer was on his way home from a prayer
The suspect is also reportedly said to have the Verulam Police Station under his control and has police officers on his criminal payrollMzansi was disappointed that an alleged gangster reportedly controlled a police station. Images: boonchai wedmakawand and Westend61. Images are used for illustration purposes only.VERULAM, KWAZULU-NATAL – An alleged gang leader in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, was said to have the Verulam Police Station firmly in his grip.
The Hawks took on the case because the police in Verulam were unwilling to investigate him. The Hawks' investigator believed this was because the officers were on Gouden's payroll. The investigators also discovered that the police may have assisted him in registering"This is happening at all police stations in South Africa. This is why crime is on the increase because of corrupt cops in league with criminals.
The police found them in a hideout, and when the suspects discovered that the police had cornered them, they fired at the cops.
