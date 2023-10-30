Alleged bogus doctor apprehended at Helen Joseph Hospital - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,

Gauteng’s Department of Health says the doctor was caught yesterday evening, disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck.The bogus doctor has appeared frequently on social media sites, claiming to be a doctor and dispensing medical advice.
Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says that immediately after being apprehended, he requested to go to the bathroom only to attempt to escape by jumping through the bathroom window.
