Allan Gray prefers South Africa’s beaten-down stocks over bonds

South African equities are a better bet for investors than its bonds despite yields that are among the highest in emerging markets, according to one of the country’s largest asset managers.

Stocks in Johannesburg are enticingly valued, even allowing for the risks associated with investing in South Africa, said Tim Acker, a portfolio manager at Allan Gray, which oversees R574 billion ($30 billion). While local bonds have become more attractive in terms of yield, the firm remains underweight, given concerns about strains on the national finances.

Crippling power shortages have hobbled economic growth and hit earnings at South African companies, dragging down share prices. Investors are also turning cautious in the lead-up to national elections next year that could see the governing party lose its outright majority for the first time. On top of that, there are concerns about a widening budget deficit.

Allan Gray’s Balanced Fund — its largest, which outperformed eight out of 10 peers over the past three years — has 40% invested in South African stocks and about 8% in domestic bonds, lower than the 15% to 25% that local asset managers typically hold in the debt, Acker said. “So we are a bit of an outlier.”

To be sure, there are factors in favour of South African bonds: they offer a high yield in real terms relative to other emerging markets, given that rates on the 10-year have climbed above 12% and inflation is running at 5.6%. And it's a plus point for South Africa that most of its debt is in rand, with long maturities. But the concern is slow economic growth and a deficit that increases the debt burden each year, Acker said.

