All the rugby on TV this weekend and how to watch it

The URC and Rugby World Cup are on out screens this weekend with a full round of the provincial tournament going down as the Webb Ellis Trophy wraps up.Both Rugby World Cup matches will be on TV this weekend, although the third-place playoff between England and Argentina will only go out on SuperSport. The match kicks off at 21:00 on Friday 27 October 2023.
On Saturday the Rugby World Cup final will take centre stage after several URC matches. The match kicks off at 21:00 on 28 October 2023 and will be broadcast on SuperSport and SABC 2 with streaming on DStv Stream and SABC Plus.On Saturday the Stormers are the only South African team playing at home when Llanelli Scarlets visit Cape Town.
The Sharks and Lions are in action on tour in Europe as they face Leinster and Edinburgh respectively in matches that overlap.Rugby World Cup FixturesSaturday 28 October Ospreys v Zebre Parma | 13.00 IRE & UK / 14.00 ITA & SA | BBC Wales, Viaplay, SuperSport, Premier Sports headtopics.com
Connacht v Glasgow Warriors | 15.00 IRE & UK / 16.00 ITA & SA | TG4, Viaplay, SuperSport, Premier SportsLeinster v Cell C Sharks | 16.55 IRE & UK / 17.55 ITA & SA | RTÉ, SuperSport, Viaplay, Premier SportsSunday 29 OctoberDragons RFC v Cardiff Rugby | 14.30 IRE & UK / 15.30 ITA & SA | Viaplay, SuperSport, Premier Sports
Ulster v Vodacom Bulls | 17.00 IRE & UK / 18.00 ITA & SA | BBC NI, TG4, Viaplay, SuperSport, Premier Sports