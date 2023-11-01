All-round effort carries Proteas to thumping victory over Black Caps

They removed New Zealand’s last five wickets for 77 runs (most of which were scored by Phillips) as the Black Caps were bowled out for 167, with South Africa securing their sixth win in seven matches at theOnly three of New Zealand’s players contributed more than 20 runs to their total, with Phillips top-scoring after hitting 60 runs in a solo attempt to fight back.both scored centuries after the Proteas were sent in to bat, laying a solid foundation as they reached a total of 357/4.
Experienced opener De Kock continued to flaunt his spectacular form, hitting his fourth ton of the tournament as he extended his lead at the top of the scoring charts with 545 runs from seven games. Captain Temba Bavuma fell for 24 runs in the ninth over, but De Kock then combined in a massive 200-run stand for the second wicket with Van der Dussen.
De Kock was eventually dismissed with 10 overs left in the innings, when he clipped a Tim Southee delivery to Phillips at backward point, after contributing 104 from 106 balls. Van der Dussen went on to make 133 runs – just one short of his ODI career best – before he too was dismissed by Southee in the 48th over. He faced 118 deliveries, smashing nine fours and five sixes.
Quinton de Kock celebrates his century against New Zealand with Rassie van der Dussen. Picture: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP Following his dismissal, David Miller added a quickfire 53 from 30 deliveries, before Heinrich Klaasen (15 not out) and Aiden Markram (six not out) carried them to a formidable total.
