All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has named his match-day 23 to face South Africa at Stade de France on Saturday, with one change to the starting lineup from the semi-final against Argentina and one among the replacements.

Brodie Retallick comes into the second row in place of Sam Whitelock, who drops to the bench. Tighthead prop Nepo Laulala replaces Fletcher Newell on the bench. The rest of the All Blacks match-day squad is unchanged and with 1387 Test caps, this is the New Zealand’s most experienced team to play aFoster said the All Blacks were pleased with the support they’re receiving from home.

“Once again we have felt the support of an entire nation behind us,” Foster said. “We will definitely carry that with us when we go to Stade de France on Saturday.”“It is an honour to fly our nation’s flag in the World Cup final once again,” he added. headtopics.com

“We are proud of what we have achieved so far in this tournament, but the job is not done yet and we know full well the challenge that lies ahead. “Of the seven World Cups that have been held outside of New Zealand, the All Blacks have only managed to win one. It goes to show just how hard it is to do but this group is determined to work hard for each other, as we have done all year.”15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11.

Subs: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Samuel Whitelock, 20 Dalton Papali'i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.

