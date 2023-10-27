All Blacks head coach Ian Foster feels New Zealand’s excitement

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has tweaked his backline for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against South Africa after his wingers struggled under the high ball last week. Photo: Getty ImagesAll Blacks coach Ian Foster has tweaked his backline for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against South Africa after his wingers struggled under the high ball last week. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealanders are “generally cynical” and conservative but All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said Friday he can sense there is “a lot of excitement” back home ahead of his team’s bid for a record fourth

The 58-year-old has achieved something few thought he could last year, when he was only saved from the sack by the intervention of the players after a series of poor results, by taking them to Saturday’s final.Foster may be in the odd position come 2100 GMT on Saturday of lifting the Webb Ellis trophy and yet being the soon to be ex-All Blacks head coach — Scott Robertson was named in his post earlier this year with Foster refusing to re-apply. headtopics.com

“The All Blacks have always had a special place in New Zealanders’ hearts,” said Foster at the eve-of-match press conference.“We are generally a conservative bunch, we are generally cynical at times.“Suddenly there is a lot of excitement from our country.”

Foster — who stepped up to the top role in 2019 after faithfully serving as Steve Hansen’s assistant from 2012 — said the motivation to win came from both within themselves and the great victories of the past.“We get it from the history and the legacy of the jersey, which is massive for us,” he said.“We get it from the people we represent, our families and our past. headtopics.com

“Then when we shut the door and get in a circle it’s also that group of people who are massively motivated to meet the standards we have set ourselves.”For fly-half Richie Mo’unga is 80 minutes away from following playmaking legends Grant Fox and Dan Carter in winning the trophy. Asked about the pressure of preparing for the final, he said it was a case of “where the mind goes the body will follow.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Burnley hand Foster new five-year dealThe 23 year-old has been rewarded for a fantastic start to the season at Burnley, with three goals in seven Premier League appearances. Read more ⮕

| Bafana star Lyle Foster signs new blockbuster dealBREAKING | Bafana star Lyle Foster signs new blockbuster deal Read more ⮕

Bafana star Foster signs new long-term deal at Burnley, just 10 months after UK arrivalBafana star Foster signs new long-term deal at Burnley, just 10 months after UK arrival Read more ⮕

WATCH: Kompany praises ‘important’ Foster as he signs new Burnley dealKompany implied at a press conference on Thursday that Foster has also been given an increase on his previous deal. Read more ⮕

Lyle Foster pens new five-year contract with Burnley“It’s a club that pushes towards excellence and that’s something I want to be a part of,' Lyle Foster said after extending Burnley's stay. Read more ⮕

Burnley Boss Reacts To Foster's New ContractBurnley Boss Reacts To Foster's New Contract Read more ⮕