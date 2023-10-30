All Blacks fired up for RWC redemption

Savea and the All Blacks were beaten 12-11 by the Boks on Saturday. Despite defeat, which he also suffered with New Zealand at the semi-final stage four years ago, the 30-year-old was named World Rugby Player of the Year.

“It’s put the fire again in my belly to rectify it,” Savea told reporters. “I’ve experienced this twice now, 2019 and 2023 and being a leader in this team it’s not a nice feeling.” Former France flanker Thierry Dusautoir in 2011 is the only other player to have taken the prize, awarded since 2001, after losing a World Cup final.Ireland’s Andy Farrell was named Coach of the Year after leading the side to a Six Nations Grand Slam, although his team went down to the All Blacks in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Etzebeth is the only South African in the Team of the Year, along with the three others nominated for Player of the Year. “Hopefully if I get chosen, I’m not going to stop,” Kolisi said. “It would be great, but I don’t know, you can never tell. But at this point, I feel ready to play.” headtopics.com

