– All Blacks fans warn the Springboks ahead of RWC final

The Springboks are bracing themselves for an epic Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks on 28 October at the Stade de France, Paris. The Springboks haveAll Blacks fans have been topping trends after they took a swipe at Boks after the squad announcement. Many were more than convinced that it would be one of the most epic encounters in the modern game.
Both teams have been bullish in their campaigns, only losing in the pool stages. On the other hand, the Springboks managed to knock host France and 2019 finalist England in epic clashes.The team announcement post has undoubtedly made many headlines since it dropped on the internet. It has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped.
@jords_the_kid commented: Let's Go, All Blacks, Let's Show Everyone Why We're The First Country To Win The Rugby World Cup.@nzrugbyofficial commented: One more time! We're all on your benchRecords will tumble when two triple champions square off. Heading into the final, the Springboks try to go down in the history books of World Cup Rugby with back-to-back titles. The Springboks will be the second squad to achieve that feat if they beat the All Blacks.
On the other hand, the All Blacks’ win over Argentina saw them reach their record fifth final appearance. However, one of their defeats was in the hands of the Springboks during the 1995 final.