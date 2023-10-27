– All Blacks fans warn the Springboks ahead of RWC final

The Springboks are bracing themselves for an epic Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks on 28 October at the Stade de France, Paris. The Springboks haveAll Blacks fans have been topping trends after they took a swipe at Boks after the squad announcement. Many were more than convinced that it would be one of the most epic encounters in the modern game.

Both teams have been bullish in their campaigns, only losing in the pool stages. On the other hand, the Springboks managed to knock host France and 2019 finalist England in epic clashes.The team announcement post has undoubtedly made many headlines since it dropped on the internet. It has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped.

@jords_the_kid commented: Let’s Go, All Blacks, Let’s Show Everyone Why We’re The First Country To Win The Rugby World Cup.@nzrugbyofficial commented: One more time! We’re all on your benchRecords will tumble when two triple champions square off. Heading into the final, the Springboks try to go down in the history books of World Cup Rugby with back-to-back titles. The Springboks will be the second squad to achieve that feat if they beat the All Blacks. headtopics.com

On the other hand, the All Blacks’ win over Argentina saw them reach their record fifth final appearance. However, one of their defeats was in the hands of the Springboks during the 1995 final.

Read more:

TheSAnews »

RWC: Mzansi Amused As Bonang Matheba Issues Warning to All Blacks Ahead of Springboks FinalBonang Matheba is standing firm with the Springboks as they prepare to face the All Blacks at the RWC finals. Queen B warned the New Zealand team ahead of the match. Read more ⮕

Springboks name strong lineup for RWC final against All BlacksSouth Africa has unveiled their formidable starting XV for the Rugby World Cup final showdown against New Zealand. Read more ⮕

Springboks vs All Blacks: All you need to know about the RWC finalThe 2023 Rugby World Cup final is within touching distance. Here is every single key detail from the Springboks and All Blacks camps. Read more ⮕

LIVE: Springboks #RWC Final Squad Announcement - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber announces his 23-player squad for the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

‘Mama Joy’: Lukhanyo AM sidelined in final Springboks RWC gameSpringbok fans claim Lukhanyo Am received a 'free holiday like Mama Joy' after he was left off the squad set to play their final RWC game. Read more ⮕

Springboks Player Bongi Mbonambi Seemingly Available for RWC 2023 Final Against New ZealandSpringbok player Bongi Mbonambi might be available for their Rugby World Cup final clash against the All Blacks on 28 October this coming weekend. Read more ⮕