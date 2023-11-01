All Blacks fans rally behind Sam Cane after RWC final red card

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

NEWS24: Cane 'pleasantly surprised' by All Blacks fans' support after red card against BoksCane 'pleasantly surprised' by All Blacks fans' support after red card against Boks

EWNUPDATES: Cane 'surprised' by All Blacks fans' support after his red cardSam Cane made history during the 12-11 defeat to South Africa in Paris on Saturday by becoming the first player to receive a red card in a Rugby World Cup final.

THESANEWS: Sam Cane ‘surprised’ by support after Rugby World Cup final red cardSam Cane said he has been 'pleasantly surprised' by support from New Zealand rugby fans following his red card in the Rugby World Cup final.

THESANEWS: All Blacks siblings accused of refusing to shake Ramaphosa’s hand [watch]Disrespectful? All Blacks brother Jordie and Beauden Barrett are accused of snubbing South African President Cyril Ramaphosa...

THESANEWS: ‘Take it back’: Angry Springboks fans want Roger Federer to return the All Blacks jersey [pictures]Roger Federer left both the Springboks and All Blacks fans angry for taking the New Zealand jersey when he was a Springboks fan.

THESANEWS: WATCH: All Blacks star snubs Ramaphosa handshakeA viral video shows SA President Cyril Ramaphosa shooting a dirty look at All Blacks star Jordie Barrett after he snubbed his handshake.

