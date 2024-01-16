Alan Committie's Comedy Show Coming to Johannesburg

Johannesburg fans cannot wait for multi-award-winning comedian Alan Committie to finish his Cape Town run so that they too can laugh out loud. For the past four weeks, Capetonians have been enjoying Alan Committie's new show. From 7 February to 3 March, Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre in Johannesburg will have its turn to experience Committie's new show titled Fast and (Reasonably) Furious.

The comedian describes his upbringing and how South Africans from all corners of the country seem to share the same taste in comedy





