Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns : AFL LIVE STREAM!

Mamelodi Sundowns carry a slender lead into the second leg of the semi-finals in the African Football League against Al Ahly on Wednesday evening at the Cairo International Stadium. Sundowns will guarantee themselves a $3 million payday if they can hold onto that lead through the 90 minutes in what is sure to be a hostile cauldron.offers a live stream of the match. The match will also go out on SABC 3 with the channel also available to stream on SABCPlus.com and the SABC Plus app on mobile phones and smart TVs.Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said he expects his men to display a performance better than the one they displayed at home.

“We know that we have to play well, if not better than we did in South Africa, to get a good result in Cairo.“We show a lot of respect to our opponents and we always approach every game with a lot of humility. That’s exactly what I said to our players,” he said.Mokwena insists that how their counterparts play the game will determine the response from Bafana Ba Style.

“When we start the game as 0-0, we first get information based on the starting line-up. For example, in the first half in South Africa, Mohammed Hany started right-back but then Akram Tawfik came as substitute. The dynamics of the right then changed completely. Percy Tau then moves from left to right which changed the dynamics completely. Salah Mohsen starts instead of Kahraba, for example, and then the dynamics changed completely,” he said.

“So, it depends on Al Ahly, how they start and what we see. If they start with the different dynamics, we will have to respond and deal with the game the way the opposition is trying to present the game to us. The most important thing is I hope there are three good teams on match day,” he continued.Pep Guardiola’s confidant interested in Kaizer Chiefs job! – Report

