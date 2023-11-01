Al Ahly star: I'm confident we'll beat Sundowns

As Al Ahly prepare to overturn their African Football League semi-final first-leg deficit, one of the Egyptian giants' stars is confident they can still defeat Mamelodi Sundowns to progress to the final.

The reigning African champions have a tough task on their hands in the AFL as they look to turn around a 1-0 scoreline in their crunch final-four encounter against Rulani Mokwena's men on Wednesday.Ahly have failed to get the better of Masandawana on the previous two occasions the sides have faced off at the Cairo International Stadium, but central midfielder Karim Nedved believes his boyhood club have what it takes to triumph over the South African juggernauts this week.

"The decisive matches in any tournament do not need a lot of talk about them, and the players know very well the role required of them," the Ahly academy graduate told the club's official website."I have confidence in Al Ahly's ability to overcome Sundowns and qualify for the African League final.

"The public attendance is a strong motivation to achieve a result that qualifies Al Ahly to the African League final."The Egyptian giants will be backing themselves to get a result after it was confirmed that 50 000 Ahly spectators will be allowed into the stadium for the crunch tie on Wednesday night, which kicks off at 20:00 (CAT). For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month.

South Africa Headlines Read more: KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Mamelodi Sundowns triumph over Al-Ahly with narrow 1-0 winIt was Mamelodi Sundowns who emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg of the African Football League semi-finals.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: Sundowns fans fail to fill up Loftus despite free entry for big Al Ahly clashSundowns fans fail to fill up Loftus despite free entry for big Al Ahly clash

Source: City_Press | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Sundowns spurred on by top SA boxer as they bid to give Ahly knockout blow'Sivenathi's story is motivation for all of us because we all come from similar backgrounds,' said Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: Al Ahly coach Koller makes bold declaration ahead of Sundowns gameAl Ahly coach Marcel Koller has made a bold declaration ahead of their African Football League game against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Irked Sundowns boss Mokwena lashes out at Ahly complaintsAddressing the media, an irked Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena lashes out at Al Ahly’s complaints.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Sundowns put the heat on Al-Ahly ahead of AFL semifinaSundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena is adamant their opponents will be more worried about what's going to happen on the field of play.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »