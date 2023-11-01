Al Ahly star: I'm confident we'll beat Sundowns

As Al Ahly prepare to overturn their African Football League semi-final first-leg deficit, one of the Egyptian giants' stars is confident they can still defeat Mamelodi Sundowns to progress to the final.
The reigning African champions have a tough task on their hands in the AFL as they look to turn around a 1-0 scoreline in their crunch final-four encounter against Rulani Mokwena's men on Wednesday.Ahly have failed to get the better of Masandawana on the previous two occasions the sides have faced off at the Cairo International Stadium, but central midfielder Karim Nedved believes his boyhood club have what it takes to triumph over the South African juggernauts this week.
"The decisive matches in any tournament do not need a lot of talk about them, and the players know very well the role required of them," the Ahly academy graduate told the club's official website."I have confidence in Al Ahly's ability to overcome Sundowns and qualify for the African League final.
"The public attendance is a strong motivation to achieve a result that qualifies Al Ahly to the African League final."The Egyptian giants will be backing themselves to get a result after it was confirmed that 50 000 Ahly spectators will be allowed into the stadium for the crunch tie on Wednesday night, which kicks off at 20:00 (CAT). For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: City_Press | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »