Al Ahly slam referee after loss to Sundowns

minute stunner. However, Al Ahly have slammed referee Djindo Louis Houngnandande for allegedly being biased towards Sundowns during the match.

A match report on Al Ahly website insists the referee from Benin made incorrect calls which favoured the DStv Premiership champions.The Reds are unhappy that they did not earn a late penalty when a Sundowns player pushed Percy Tau.“In the stoppage time, the referee strangely overlooked pushing of Percy Tau in the penalty area without intervention from the VAR referees.”Egyptian head of referees, Tawfiq Al-Sayyed, has also reportedly weighed in on the penalty call debate.

“The referee who officiated today’s match between Al-Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns is very weak,” Al-Sayyed told an Egypt’s Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller, in a post-match interview, also joined the chorus on those faulting the referee. Koller, according toWhat Al Ahly coach said about VAR headtopics.com

“I believe we had a penalty towards the end but I don’t know why African officials don’t go to VAR reviews to check such incidents,” he is quoted saying. Nonetheless, the Swiss coach believes the Egyptians are capable of overturning the tables in the second leg scheduled for Cairo International Stadium.

“Of course, we still have a chance in the second leg in Cairo. I’m confident we will score, especially when we have our fans in the stadium,” Koller added.“I think we played well in the first half. We managed to close down the spaces when we needed to.”Sundowns seized control of the match courtesy of Maseko’s volley. The long range strike caught Al Ahly goalkeeper, Mohamed El Shanawy, by surprise. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Sundowns beat Al Ahly 1-nil in African Football League first leg semi - SABC NewsMamelodi Sundowns used their home ground advantage when they beat Egyptian giants Al Ahly 1-Nil Read more ⮕

Percy Tau named in Al Ahly starting XI for Sundowns clash!Percy Tau is back at Loftus Versfeld but this time in an Al Ahly jersey facing his former side Mamelodi Sundowns FC! Read more ⮕

Mamelodi Sundowns name starting lineup for Al Ahly clash!Here's how both Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly have opted to lineup for this afternoon's African Football League clash Read more ⮕

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly: AFL LIVE STREAM!Here's how you can watch today's blockbuster African Football League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly live online Read more ⮕

Mokwena congratulates Sundowns fans after Al-Ahly winSundowns defeated Al-Ahly 1-0 in a tightly-contested African Football League semi-final first leg clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Read more ⮕

AFL: Ahly boss points finger at refereeing in Sundowns lossAFL: Ahly boss points finger at refereeing in Sundowns loss Read more ⮕