Al Ahly Not Giving Up Despite Sundowns Afl Semi Deficit

Thapelo Maseko's second half thunderbolt earned South Africa's Sundowns victory in the opening encounter in Pretoria.

"We have a chance to qualify and I believe the Cairo match will decide everything," the Swiss coach told reporters after the game.Kohler believes Al Ahly performed creditably for large parts of the first leg before being undone by a lapse in concentration.

With the tie delicately poised, Kohler knows Al Ahly must raise their game in the intimidating atmosphere of Cairo. Having dominated African club football for decades, record 11-time champions Ahly have vast experience to call upon. headtopics.com

By playing up home advantage and talking up his team's pedigree, the coach has kept Ahly's hopes alive.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Ahly coach blasts refereeing after Sundowns lossKoller was convinced Ahly should have been given a penalty or at least the video assistant referee (VAR) should have been consulted. Read more ⮕

Egypt Legend Warns Al Ahly Ahead Of Sundowns ClashEgypt Legend Warns Al Ahly Ahead Of Sundowns Clash Read more ⮕

Wary Sundowns defender ready for a tough Ahly clashMamelodi Sundowns must be ready for a tough clash against Al Ahly and that is the warning from wary defender Khuliso Mudau. Read more ⮕

Tau confident of Al-Ahly’s victory against SundownsTau reckons they have improved a lot since the last time the two sides met as Ahly went on to be crowned champions of Africa. Read more ⮕

Mamelodi Sundowns confirm FIFA+ live stream for Al Ahly clashHere's how you can live stream today's African Football League semi-final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly online Read more ⮕

Starting XIs: Sundowns v Al AhlyStarting XIs: Sundowns v Al Ahly Read more ⮕