Al Ahly Increasingly Desperate To Tie Tau Down

As his contract nears its final six months, Al Ahly are growing increasingly desperate to tie star attacker Percy Tau down to a new contract.Tau will see his deal with the Egyptian giants come to an end in June next year, having initially joined the club in 2021 in a multimillion rand deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

In just two months’ time, Tau will be eligible to engage with other clubs over a pre-contract; however, Al Ahly are increasingly desperate to hold onto the 29-year-old. According to reports coming out of Egypt, Al Ahly coach Marcell Kohler has appealed to the club’s hierarchy to speed up the process of Tau’s new contract.

There has been talk of a possible return to Europe for the Witbank-born star; however, Al Ahly have been adamant in holding onto the attacker. Tau has been one of the club’s star performers in the current season and has scored four goals in five appearances in all competitions.

