Al Ahly Confirm Blow Ahead Of Sundowns AFL Clash

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have confirmed their squad has suffered a significant blow ahead of their African Football League semi-final first-leg clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.Marcel Koller's team advanced to the last four after overcoming Tanzanian giants Simba SC over two legs on away goals following a 3-3 draw on aggregate.

For their first-leg match against Sundowns, which will take place in South Africa this weekend, Ahly will be without Emam Ashour, who joined the club from Danish side Midtjylland in July. The 25-year-old midfielder has assisted three goals in his first five appearances for the club, but is now carrying a knock.

"The club's director of football, Khaled Bebo, said that Emam Ashour's MRI revealed an inflammation in his ankle and therefore decided the player would not travel to South Africa," Al Ahly said in a statement, as perIn their most recent meeting, a group game in the CAF Champions League, Masandawana beat their African rivals 5-2 at home thanks to goals from Marcelo Allende, Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena and a brace from Peter Shalulile. headtopics.com

