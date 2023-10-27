Al Ahly complain to CAF about Sundowns' 'tricks'

An Al Ahly chief has accused Mamelodi Sundowns of using tricks to gain an advantage in their upcoming African Football League semi-final clash.

Al Ahly are reportedly unhappy with the"tricks" they believe Mamelodi Sundowns are utilising ahead of their titanic African Football League semi-final clash this weekend. The Red Devils and Masandawana are set to renew their massive rivalry on Sunday when the two African giants begin their tussle for a place in the first-ever AFL final.The two teams will play each other twice over the course of the next week, but without a ball having been kicked yet, it seems tensions between the two camps are beginning to rise.

Their chief executive officer, Adly Al-Qai’i, has now implied that the DStv Premiership champions are resorting to unfair tactics in order to gain an advantage, and have reportedly implored CAF to look into the matter. headtopics.com

“Every Al Ahly match is accompanied by a great controversy, and we remain until the end of time discussing the fairness of the arbitration, the timing, and the public attendance," the executive said, as per"The scenarios are exposed and targeted, and it is not reasonable for a large team like Sundowns to resort to such unsporting tricks.

"It is not fair for you to play the return match only 48 hours after the first leg. All scenarios want to put obstacles in front of Al Ahly, because they are tired of its presence on the podiums constantly. "Al Ahly did not prefer not to participate in the African League because it is the largest of the continent. It must be present in the first edition, in addition to the huge financial prizes. headtopics.com

