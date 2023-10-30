Al Ahly Boss Slams Players After Sundowns Loss

Al Ahly head coach Marcel Koller voiced his frustration with his players following his team's 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the African Football League on Sunday.Masandawana claimed a narrow victory over the Egyptian giants in the first leg of their semi-final clash in Africa's new competition following a 52nd minute strike from Thapelo Maseko.
Speaking after the game, Swiss tactician Koller lambasted his team's carelessness in possession, and also complained that the match official on the day missed what he believes should have been the awarding of a penalty for his team."We had to be much calmer when we conceded and we spoke about the importance of keeping the ball, but unfortunately, we kept giving the ball away unnecessarily too many times.
"I believe we had a penalty towards the end but I don't know why African officials don't go to VAR reviews to check such incidents. "Of course, we still have a chance in the second leg in Cairo. I'm confident we will score, especially when we have our fans in the stadium."Get the best in Soccer, News and Lifestyle content with SNL24 PLUS headtopics.com
For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.COLUMN | Don’t talk to me about rugby and unity. What country are you living in?