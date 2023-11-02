Al Ahly Boss Sends Message To Team After Downs Defeat

Al Ahly's manager has sent a strong message to his team after they were knocked out of the African Football League semi-final by Mamelodi Sundowns.The Egyptian giants suffered a 1-0 first-leg defeat to the South African giants this past weekend, and could not turn the tie around as they drew 0-0 with their opponents in Cairo on Wednesday night in the reverse fixture.

Speaking after the game, Swiss tactician Marcel Koller provided his assessment of the tie, claiming his players were unfortunate to not get something more from the second leg at home, but said his team does need to improve. "The players and fans are rightfully disappointed with the result and that’s understandable. We have to improve.

"I don’t think there is a team that wins every single game or trophy. That is just part of football." Downs have progressed to the final of the competition at the first time of asking and will go up against Wydad Casablanca over two legs on 5 and 11 November. The Moroccan giants cemented their place in the final after a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over ES Tunis on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw on aggregate. For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: 'Al Ahly complain about everything' - Rulani hits back at Al Ahly'Al Ahly complain about everything' - Rulani hits back at Al Ahly

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »

SOCCER_LADUMA: Al Ahly Boss 'Threatens' To Axe Three Stars Ahead Of Downs ClashAl Ahly Boss 'Threatens' To Axe Three Stars Ahead Of Downs Clash

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: Ahly boss clarifies ref comments: 'Tau was clearly obstructed'Ahly boss clarifies ref comments: 'Tau was clearly obstructed'

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »

THESANEWS: Irked Sundowns boss Mokwena lashes out at Ahly complaintsAddressing the media, an irked Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena lashes out at Al Ahly’s complaints.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SOCCER_LADUMA: HT Report: Al Ahly 0-0 Sundowns, More Williams Heroics!HT Report: Al Ahly 0-0 Sundowns, More Williams Heroics!

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Sundowns edge out Ahly to reach inaugural AFL finalRulani Mokwena's charges won the two-legged tie 1-0 on aggregate to set up a clash against their nemesis Wydad Casablanca.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »