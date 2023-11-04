Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca could meet in African Football League final

Al Ahly of Egypt and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco could clash again in the inaugural African Football League final. But … Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePixAl Ahly of Egypt and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco could clash again in the inaugural African Football League final. But … Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Mamelodi Sundowns have been backed to compete on multiple fronts as they continue their AFL campaign and are runaway DStv Premiership leaders.

“Normally it’s not easy for any team to play in so many games in one season. But I think Sundowns have managed their fixtures very well though it’s not easy. But you know Sundowns have been in this situation before and they have handled it very well,” Feutmba told Soccer Laduma. “The only difference is that now there is the AFL added to that. What I know is that Sundowns have remained competitive in each and every tournament. They have consistency which helps them a lot.“What helps them also is the quality players they have in the squad. The depth they have in the team keeps them going. Even if one or two players are out they have quality replacements ready to take on the challenge and do the job properly as well.”“But as I have said, it’s not easy for any team to be in such a situation where you play in almost all the competitions availabl

