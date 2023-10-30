AI and the opportunity in Africa

Kathy Gibson reports – Artificial intelligence (AI) will help to level the playing field, across all industries.

Keynoting the event, Lilian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa, says there is massive opportunity for AI across the continent. Similar to the rest of the world, Africa is at an inflexion point, Barnard says. “AI is changing things every day, and will shape everything we do. It is truly the most defining technology of or time.

“We believe this technology can give us an upward trajectory when it comes to the African economy. In fact, analysts predict we can increase the African economy by 50% if we capture just 10% of the global AI market.”‘We have high levels of unemployment, but blessed with a youthful population. headtopics.com

She says Microsoft focuses its AI efforts in four areas: providing infrastructure; skilling and capacity building; focusing on SMEs; and supporting starting. “These lay the foundation for AI acceleration.”

Employees are using it as a go-to tool for knowledge and learning, Barnard says, and to develop first draft for digital marketing and business plans.

