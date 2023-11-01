AI and ML Adoption in South Africa Vs European Countries

Based on key findings from the report, when considering all the leaders that were surveyed, South Africans are among the least enthusiastic when it comes to adopting AI and ML technologies, compared to leaders in the UK and Austria, who scored higher in their levels of adopting these new technologies.

The report also showed that even though leaders in the EMEA region are less enthusiastic about adopting AI and ML, they are generally more trusting of AI and ML. Following the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation, the EU is in the process of proposing a new legal framework for AI – the EU AI Act. This is focused on strengthening governance around data quality, transparency, and human oversight, and encouraging greater trust in the technology.

Northern European organizations are leading the way in AI and ML investment, while Southern European organizations have a more conservative investment approach.While enthusiasm is high, different functions have different views on AI and ML, and also on the implementation of these technologies.

A significant 53% of EMEA CEOs are excited to use these technologies in their organizations. However, they are concerned about the potential mistakes that AI and ML could introduce.Finance teams are the most progressive in implementing these technologies in their daily work—19% of CFOs said their teams are scaling AI or are at maturity.

Moreover, only a third (33%) of organizations – and 36% in South Africa – have made good progress in removing bureaucratic processes that slow down decision-making. For many organizations, greater use of AI and ML demands a significant cultural shift—but for this to happen, top-level management needs to be on board.

