Ahly coach blasts refereeing after Sundowns loss

'I don't know why the referees in Africa don't consult VAR when it's here for such situations,' said Ahly head coach Marcel Koller.

Ahly head coach Marcel Koller was left unimpressed by the match officials against Sundowns. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images Al-Ahly coach Marcel Koller has questioned the officiating after the 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the African Football League on Sunday.

Thapelo Maseko scored the only goal of the match at Loftus Versfeld ahead of Wednesday’s second leg in Egypt to determine who will play in the final of the inaugural competition. Koller was convinced Ahly should have been given a penalty or at least consulted the video assistant referee (VAR) after Ronwen Williams appeared to have made contact with Percy Tau inside the box late in the second-half. headtopics.com

“I think we played well in the first half especially in defence. What we missed was to be more calm on the ball and be more offensive,” Koller said through a translator. “Unfortunately, we conceded a goal early in the second half through own mistake from a misplaced pass. The game was equal after the goal.“We earned a penalty at the end of the game. I don’t know why the referees in Africa don’t consult VAR when it’s here for such situations because it was very obvious for me. It’s very important for referees to use VAR especially if something suspicious happens inside the box. He didn’t use VAR and unfortunately we lost the game.

“We have a chance and we’re going to fight in Cairo. I’m sure we’re going to score in Cairo,” Koller concluded. “I know it’s only two day in between both games but we’re going to do our best. Our supporters are going to fill the stadium. We will do everything to qualify for the final.” headtopics.com

