Ahead of crucial Agoa Forum, Pretoria again treads a fine line with its stance on Israel, Palestine, Gaza

After engaging in energetic diplomacy with the US over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, South Africa is once again walking a tightrope, this time on the Israel-Palestine-Gaza crisis.

“The Biden administration is facing an emerging challenge that could result in another breakdown in the strategic partnership with South Africa. Members of Congress are likely to want the Biden administration to respond to these concerns before South Africa hosts the Agoa Forum next month.

"Why does she have the phone number of the leader of a terrorist organisation in her contact list? Does she call him every day?" one leading member of the community asked. The slogan implies a single Palestine state in the territory now occupied by Israel and Palestine. This is not the official position of either the UN or the SA government, both of which officially advocate a two-state solution, of an Israeli and a Palestinian state existing peacefully side by side, as one diplomat noted.

The “atrocities” committed by Hamas in Israel as well as the deaths of Palestinians caused by Israel’s bombardment of Gaza violated international law, he said. They have also been clear — as Pandor was again in her speech in this week’s UN General Assembly debate on the Middle East crisis — that South Africa supports the two-state solution to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Pandor's office did not announce her visit to Tehran to meet the Iranian leaders. Her spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, confirmed it to only after Iran had announced it. He explained the purpose of her trip: "The minister was honouring a long-standing invitation from her Iranian counterpart to discuss the upcoming state visit of the Iranian president to South Africa and exchange views of global issues.

